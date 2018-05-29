Ramos gets death threats over Salah

The Reds’ 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid with a shoulder injury he sustained in a tangle with Ramos.

Sergio Ramos has been bombarded with death threats after leaving Mohamed Salah’s World Cup dreams hanging by a thread.

Ramos appeared to cling on to the Egypt international as they fell to the ground, leaving Egyptian fans incensed.

Ramos is an active Twitter user, posting on the @sergioramos account, which has since been sent thousands of angry messages.

“Die for the Egyptian people,” wrote one while another said: “You injured Mohammed Salah’s shoulder, and you did it on purpose. You’re a coward and you die like a coward.”

“Go to hell Ramos!! U will die after hurting m salah,” added a fellow fan.

Another wrote: “The whole Egyptian people are looking for you, if they find you, you will die….”

Ramos has not replied to any of the messages directly but he did take to Twitter on Monday to post a heartfelt message to girlfriend Pilar Rubio.

The defender wrote: “You are the force that drives my life. You make my life happy. I dedicate every success to you, because that success is yours. @PilarRubio_”