FC Cartagena has reached an agreement with Granada CF to sign Nigerian midfielder Ramón Azeez on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Spanish Segunda B side confirmed the transfer via their social media handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

Azeez joined Granada in a €550,000 deal two years ago and helped the club win promotion to the top-flight division.

The Super Eagles midfielder made total of 46 appearances for the club, including a great run in the first team last season.

However, this season he has barely had opportunities to play football due to competition that exists in the centre of Granada’s midfielder, so the Andalusian club decided to allow him leave on loan in this winter market.

Several clubs showed interest in the player, but it was FC Cartagena that won the race to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season.

With his physical strength, defensive work, his ability to read the game and in advance, Azeez is expected to improve the Albinegros.