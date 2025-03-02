Ramadan: Women are not slaves, help them with chores – Cleric

The Chief Imam of Ajiyobiojo Central Mosque, Olunlade, Ilorin, Alhaji Saheed Ajiyobiojo, has advised Muslim men to help their wives with their chores in the month of Ramadan.

The Islamic cleric gave the advice in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ajiyobiojo said husbands should not just watch their wives perform the chores, but should help in the home to relieve their wives of stress.

According to him, most men show nonchalant attitudes towards their women during fasting by not rendering any kind of help or support needed to survive the fasting period.

He said: “Don’t leave everything for her to do.

“You can render some kind of assistance to give her moral lift to cope.

“Ramadan has always been a very busy period for women.

“Men must be considerate and help them perform some house chores.

“Apart from waking her up to prepare food, you can support her morally and physically by taking care of the kids for your wife.”

Ajiyobiojo also advised men to always be there for their women by commending and appreciating them always during the fasting, not condemning their efforts.

The cleric, however, advised women not to abuse the privilege of help rendered by their husbands during the fasting period.

Also Read:

He advised women to appreciate little efforts made by their husbands to ensure convenience for them and not to claim entitlement rights.

He said: “As a wife, when your husband helps you during this fasting, appreciate him and not abuse the opportunity.

“Don’t take it for granted to enjoy more support from him.”

Ajiyobiojo also tasked all followers and communities to take fasting seriously, as instructed by Allah.

The Chief Imam also urged muslims to use the Ramadan season to seek more of Allah’s grace and favour, which he said would come easy at the end.

He also advised clerics to lead by example and not be the messenger alone, but also the doer of the word.

Ajiyobiojo called on Islamic scholars to act on what they preach and not just be the mouthpiece.

NAN.

Post Views: 13