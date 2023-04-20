Ramadan: WhatsApp platform raises N5.1m to assist vulnerable

A WhatsApp Platform, Katsina City News, has raised donations totalling N5.1 million to assist the needy during the Ramadan fasting period.

Danjuma Muhammad-Katsina, Founder of the platform, confirmed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Muhammad-Katsina, who spoke on Wednesday in Katsina, explained that members of the platform were indigenes of the state drawn from various business and political backgrounds who came together for the development of the state.

He said: “The fasting committee established by the platform is under the leadership of Alhaji Lawal Aliyu-Daura, the former Head of Service of the state.

“This is the fourth year that this committee has undertaken this work during the month of Ramadan.

“In 2023, the committee gave food and cash assistance to people in need across 500 families.

“Every household got rice, corn flour, pasta, maggi and cooking oil as well as a token for shopping.”

Muhammad Katsina disclosed that the committee also released seven youths from prison after paying their fines to the authorities as well as settled the fines of 20 women who were taken to court over money-related disputes.

He added: “The committee also delivered cooked food to places of special need and hospitals to feed patients that were brought from places outside Katsina town and have no one in Katsina.

“The funds for this project were donated by members of this WhatsApp platform.

“The donations ranged from N1,000 to N100,000 and more.”

Muhammad-Katsina, who is also the founder of Katsina City magazine, said the WhatsApp platform was created in 2015 and had provided financial assistance several times to different groups in the state.

He revealed that the platform serves as an avenue where members exchange views, share information and discuss issues that affect the state and the country at large.

According to him, members of this year’s committee included Hajiya Mariya Abdullahi-Bakori, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad-Katsina, Alhaji Lawal Rufai-Safana, Alhaji Dauda Kurfi and Hajiya Murja Saulawa.

Others included in the committee are Ahmad Danbaba-Batsari, Alhaji Muntari Lawal-KofarSoro, Alhaji Hamza Yunusa-Jibia and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Sabo Musa Hassan.

