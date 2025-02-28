Ramadan: Wait for Sultan’s announcement before starting — MURIC

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, has urged Nigerian Muslims to wait for the Sultan’s announcement before starting Ramadan.

The group called for synergy in all affairs affecting Muslims in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Friday to newsmen.

The full statement reads: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) yesterday called on Nigerian Muslims to look out for the 2025 (1446 AH) crescent of Ramadan moon from today, Friday, 28th February, 2025 (https://dailytrust.com/look-out-for-ramadan-moon-friday-sultan-tells-muslims).

“Coming from a spiritual leader of impeccable character and indubitable integrity, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, we have no scintilla of doubt that Nigerian Muslims will queue en masse behind the directive.

“We therefore implore all Muslim leaders across the country to ensure that Muslim faithfuls under them wait for the usual broadcast by the Sultan before starting this year’s Ramadan.

“MURIC aligns itself with the position of the NSCIA that if the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on Friday evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 1st March 2025 as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Friday (today), then, Sunday, 2nd March 2025, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1446 AH.

“We must not allow division. We must also ensure total compliance with NSCIA’s directive. Obedience of our leader is obedience of Allah because the Glorious Qur’an says, ‘Obey Allah, obey the Messenger (i.e. Prophet Muhammad SAW) and those in position of authority (Qur’an 4:59).’”

