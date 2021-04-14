Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, has advised Muslims to seek closer relationship with Allah during the Ramadan fast.

Abdulkareem, who gave the advice in a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, described the month of Ramadan as holy and sacred.

He said the season required Muslims to renew faith in Allah, improve the content of their character and smoothen their relationship with people.

The vice chancellor congratulated Muslims for another opportunity of a holy season to fast and pray.

He said: “This is an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, broaden their spiritual horizons and expand interfaith understanding.

“This holy month should also be used to strengthen social interactions with a view to enthroning global peace and development.”

Abdulkareem, who is also the Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities, described fasting as a serious spiritual engagement.

He said: “As a spiritual exercise, fasting goes beyond keeping away from eating and drinking, it involves total abstinence from every sinful act.

“Let’s commit ourselves to the act of extensive worship, selfless service and greater probity during the month and beyond.”

He prayed Allah to grant Muslim faithful the strength to undertake the one-month spiritual exercise with a deep sense of commitment and service.