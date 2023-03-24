Ramadan: Transport Minister advises Muslims to engage in self-election  

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo has advised Nigerian Muslims to engage in self-reflection and prayers for the country during Ramadan.

This was made known in a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry on Friday in Abuja.

In his Ramadan message, Sambo extended warm wishes to Islamic faithfuls and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower them with love, peace, prosperity and joy.

The Minister urged Muslims to deepen their devotion and show brotherly love to everyone around, particularly the less privileged, during the holy month.

“Let us therefore in this holy month deepen our devotion, extend our bond of fellowship and compassion to everyone around, particularly the less privileged in our communities,” he said.

The Minister also prayed for the security of all Nigerians and prosperity for the country.

“May the Almighty Allah ease our adversity; shower us with love, peace, prosperity and joy. May we be free from harm, and our nation be blessed and prosperous,” he said.