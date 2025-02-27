Ramadan: Sheikh Zakzaky distributes food items to needy

As part of his annual Ramadan tradition, the leader of the Islamic movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has distributed food items to the needy in Zaria, Kaduna State and surrounding areas as well as other states across the country.

The deed, to be done throughout the holy month of Ramadan, aims to support vulnerable communities during thd period of fasting.

The latest round of food distribution commenced on February 25, 2025.

Essential food staples, including millet, maize, and rice, were among the items distributed.

Sheikh Badamasi Yaqoub, a brother of Sheikh Zakzaky, supervised parts of the distribution process.

While addressing journalists, Sheikh Badamasi emphasised that Sheikh Zakzaky has been engaged in this humanitarian effort for more than two decades.

He said: “Sheikh Zakzaky has consistently supported the needy during Ramadan for a long time.

“Even after the tragic massacre in Zaria in December 2015, which led to the destruction of his home and property, he ensured that this charitable act continued.”

He further noted that despite currently being in Lebanon for the funeral of Hezbollah leaders Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Hashim Safiyuddin, Sheikh Zakzaky prioritised the distribution of food items this year, emphasising his persistent commitment to supporting the community.

Badamasi added: “Malam Ibraheem Zakzaky upheld this tradition even before the Zaria massacre.

“Remarkably, despite losing everything he owned during the incident, he insisted that those who had always benefited from his support during Ramadan should continue to do so without interruption.”

He also highlighted that the majority of the food items distributed benefit individuals who are not followers of Sheikh Zakzaky, adding: “Most of the food aid is allocated to people who are not his disciples.

“Many whose names are not even on the distribution list still flock to our house, and we ensure they receive their share.”

Sheikh Badamasi reiterated that the Ramadan food distribution initiative has now expanded to reach more towns across Nigeria, reflecting Sheikh Zakzaky’s broader vision of community welfare.

Beneficiaries who spoke with journalists expressed profound gratitude and offered prayers for Sheikh Zakzaky, praising his enduring generosity.

Recipients came from various parts of Zaria and its environs, including Zaria City, Sabon Gari, Samaru, Bomo, Likoro, and other neighbouring communities.

The annual food distribution reinforces Sheikh Zakzaky’s enduring commitment to humanitarian service, fostering community support and unity during the sacred month of Ramadan.

