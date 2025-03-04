Ramadan: Seyi Tinubu breaks fast with Muslim faithful, NNPP chairman in Kano

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu on Monday, March 3, 2025, broke his fast with Muslim faithful in Kano.

He joined the Kano State chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Hashimu Dugurawa and residents of the state to break the third-day Ramadan fast.

He also flagged off a feeding programme for the less privileged and the disabled as part of his Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative.

The event was held at Al-Furqan mosque in the Kano metropolis.

While unveiling the initiative Tinubu emphasised the importance of social welfare particularly during the Ramadan period, and also stressed his commitment to initiatives that uplift the less privileged and foster national unity.

Earlier, the President’s son paid a courtesy visit to the Kano-based business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata at his residence.

He also paid a visit to the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, after which he broke fast with residents of the state at the Amani Event Centre.

