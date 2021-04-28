Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Wednesday offered surprised gifts to 18 persons who participated in a Ramadan quiz programme on Zamfara Radio.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiaries, who called in to answer questions, were later offered cash, car and tricycle gifts by the Governor.

A total of 11 persons who called but failed to answer the questions correctly received N100,000 each, while one person who made efforts to answer the question got N200,000.

Similarly, out of the six persons, including two women who answered their questions correctly, two got Peugeot 406 car each, while one got same brand of car and Hajj seat.

One of the women got three tricycles and three sewing machines, and the other received a tricycle and two sewing machines.

Matawalle said the gesture was to encourage Muslims to be versed in Islamic knowledge and assist the beneficiaries to be self reliant.

He urged the people to continue to pray for an end to banditry and other crimes bedeviling the state and Nigeria in general.

NAN reports that the annual Ramadan Quiz was introduced 10 years ago by members of Zamfara State Radio Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The programme later got more sponsors, including the state Ministry of Information; Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union; and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in the state.