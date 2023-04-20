Ramadan: Primate Ayodele shares food items, cash to Muslims

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reached out to people of the Muslim faith with food items, cash gifts as they observe the month of Ramadan which connotes their fasting period.

Primate Ayodele’s church has become an abode for Muslims not just during their fasting period alone but at all times. There is always a percentage of Muslims in every church service, including programmes held on weekdays.

It has become a culture for the man of God to extend his hands of benevolence to the Muslims during Ramadan. In previous years, Primate Ayodele had shared to them bags of rice, clothing materials, thousands of naira, chickens, to mention a few.

This further proves that Primate Ayodele is a prophet who loves everyone equally just as Jesus Christ preached. He has exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ on loving and sharing without regard for religious differences.

At all times, the Muslim faithful show their gratitude and express surprise at the manner of rare love shown towards them by Primate Ayodele. They appreciate the level of comfort or sense of belonging they experience at the prophet’s church.

In recent years, Primate Ayodele had funded hospital bills, academic scholarships, accommodation fees, and others for the Muslims in his church and environment.