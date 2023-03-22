Ramadan: PDP congratulates Muslims on fasting, calls for prayer 

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has congratulated Islamic faithful on the 2023 Ramadan, urging all Nigerians to pray and work for a better Nation.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode on behalf of the party, wished all Muslims happy Ramadan and urged all to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SWT).

Amode said: “The holy month of Ramadan is upon us it’s an auspicious period for practicing Muslims during which they fast from sunrise to sunset.

“We are about to be purified of all impurity, and happiness is what lies ahead.

“We wish you all a very happy Ramadan as we enjoin us all to see this as an opportunity to rededicate our lives to Almighty Allah that has seen us through all kinds of challenges.

“The Holy Month is part of the five pillars of Islam as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SWT), who made it compulsory for all Muslims to observe 30 days of fasting, apart from old people, women observing monthly period and travellers.

“We in Lagos PDP believe that this month provides another opportunity for retrospection for all of us in view of the numerous challenges confronting us as a people.”

The Spokesman said that the party believed that the month should be used for all to have a rethink and work toward a better nation where both the leaders and the led would be guided by the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

According to him, the 2023 Ramadan should not be just another exercise to fulfill all righteousness but as an opportunity for all to change attitude to life.

He said that Nigerians must change for the better and bequeath a just society to the coming generations.

“Nation building is a job for all of us and the recent events in our country, especially the just-concluded general elections, revealed that many of us are far from observing and practising the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SWT).

“The level of violence, intimidation and harassment that characterised the elections are signs that we need to purify ourselves, rededicate our lives and imbibe righteousness during this period and beyond.

“This is imperative so that we can have a society that will be beneficial to all of us, where there will be peace, tranquility and progress.

“May the Almighty Allah accept all our supplications during this Holy month and give us the nation of our dream,” Amode said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

The Lunar is expected to commence Thursday or Friday, depends on the sighting of the new moon – April 23 or 24, 2023.