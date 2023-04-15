Ramadan: Muslims urged to imbibe spirit of forgiveness

The Imam Muh’Qosim Olagunju of Al-Fatiul Quareeb Society of Nigeria has advised the Muslim Community in Mushin, Lagos State, to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness during and beyond the Ramadan period.

Olagunju, while delivering a Ramadan lecture Friday at Imoru Street in Mushin, said that the month of Ramadan was a month of forgiveness.

He said: “The month of Ramadan is a month of forgiveness; We must try to do good at all time and be clean during and after this period.

“Almighty Allah said that there are those whose fasting will be accepted, while some will just be wasting their time fasting because Allah will not accept their fasting.

“Most of our wealthy people are sponsoring calls to prayer on electronic media with big money while thousands of people need money to feed themselves

“This act has no value in the sight of Almighty Allah,” he said.

He added that wealthy ones must give to the needy.

According to him, for Almighty Allah to forgive us in this holy month, we must see to the well-being of the people around us by providing food and other items for them.

The Imam said that another way of seeking forgiveness in the holy month was to forgive those who did wrong to us.

The cleric said that the three basic things Almighty Allah expected of Muslims in Ramadan included: “The recitation of the holy Quran for those who could read and listen to Islamic lectures for those who could not.

“Other expectations of Allah are cautioning their speeches to ensure sinful words don’t come from their mouths and they must be mindful of what their eyes see.

“The last is the feeding of the needy as being done by the Council Chairman of Odiolowo Ojuwoye LCDA, Rasaq Ajala.

“I call on those who have the resources to ensure they give to the needy because the best way to do good in this Ramadan is to feed those who are hungry,” he said.

