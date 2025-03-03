Ramadan: MURIC faults CAN on closure of schools

The Muslim Rights Concern has faulted the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria over the closure of schools in some Northern states during the Ramadan.

As reported earlier, states such as Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Bauchi have declared that schools be shut for the duration of the Ramadan.

CAN faulted this, saying that it was bad for the education system in the North and against the children who are not fasting.

But reacting, MURIC has told CAN to mind its own business.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC accused CAN of double standard for encouraging breach of the rights of Muslims who are in the majority in South Western Nigeria, while pretending to protect Christian children who are an infinitesimal minority in the North.

The statement reads: “Four Northern states (Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi) have extended the closure of schools in their states to give Muslim students a stress-free Ramadan period. But the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticized the action.

“CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed grave concern over the impact of the closure on Christian students and accused the state governments of breaching their rights (https://www.vanguardngr.com/2025/03/ramadan-school-closures-breach-students-rights-can/).

“MURIC is bewildered by the insistence of CAN on playing the role of a meddlesome interloper in the affairs of Nigerian Muslims. Firstly, Ramadan is a completely Muslim issue. It involves no other faith. CAN should stay out of it.

“Secondly, Muslims are the overwhelming majority in those four states and the state governments in a democratic country like Nigeria should not deny the majority Muslims what they wish. Furthermore, those four states have given the Muslim majority what they desire most based on the principle of ‘the greatest happiness for the greatest number’.

“CAN may want to learn more about allowing the majority to have its way from Jeremy Bentham’s ‘A Fragment on Government’ (1776) and his ‘Introduction to Morals and Legislation’ (1789). Those two books expatiated upon the principle of the greatest happiness for the greatest number. CAN may want to note that Muslim students are ‘the greatest number’ in those four states in this case.

“The phrase, ‘the greatest happiness for the greatest number’, is attributed to Jeremy Bentham, British philosopher, born February 15, 1748 and died June 6, 1832. ‘The greatest happiness for the greatest number’ is a principle that states the best action is the one that brings the greatest happiness to the greatest number of people. It is a core tenet of utilitarianism, a philosophy that emphasizes the usefulness of the consequences of actions.

“The extension of schools’ closure by the governors of those states is based on the principle of the greatest happiness for the greatest portion of the populations of those states. Christian students have not been discriminated against in any form whatsoever by that action. So what is CAN’s headache here?

“CAN’s middle name is ‘double standard’. It encourages breach of the rights of Muslims who are in the majority in South Western Nigeria while it pretends to protect Christian children who are an infinitesimal minority in the North. Why can’t we protect all children and condemn all forms of discrimination against them anywhere in Nigeria?

“How have the rights of Christian students been infringed upon in this situation? Did those state governments threaten not to allow them to resume after Ramadan? Were the Christian students asked to come to school everyday during Ramadan to sweep and clean the classrooms? What exactly does CAN want? The apex Christian body should stop playing God in the affairs of Muslims.”

END.

Post Views: 1