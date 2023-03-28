Ramadan: MURIC appeals to Nigerian Army to allow Muslim soldiers on course fast

An appeal has gone to the Nigerian Army Headquarters to allow Muslim soldiers who are on course at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State to fast effectively in the ongoing month of Ramadan.

The Executive Director of the organization, Prof. Ishaq Akintola made the appeal in a press release he signed Tuesday

The statement reads: “Muslim soldiers at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, are currently facing challenges particularly regarding their freedom and ability to fast effectively since the beginning of Ramadan last Thursday.

“Whereas Muslim soldiers on course in NASI were exempted from the morning physical training and evening games in the past, the current Commandant has disallowed it by compelling all those on the course to do the physical exercise.

“Besides, the Mid-Term Physical Training assessment has also been fixed for tomorrow, Wednesday, 29th March, 2023. This is an assessment that includes running for 3.25 kilometers with timing and rigorous exercises. This will definitely affect the performance and professional result of Muslims who are fasting.

“MURIC considers these exercises as impediments in the path of worship and an encroachment on Allah-given fundamental rights of Muslim soldiers, especially the right to fast in the month of Ramadan without let or hinderance. Needless to state that fasting in the month of Ramadan is mandatory for every Muslim adult as stipulated in the Glorious Qur’an 2:183.

“We call the attention of military authorities to the provisions of Section 38(i)&(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of worship.”

#LetMuslimSoldiersFast