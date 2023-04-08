Ramadan Movie: Arabel debuts with ‘The Two Aishas’

Arabel Productions is set to excite with a family drama entitled, ‘The Two Aishas,’ pitching two fan-favourite Kannywood actresses, Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth.

Distributed by Filmone, the movie is billed for a nationwide cinema release on April 24 to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Shareefah Andu, the Executive Producer and CEO of Arabel Incorporation said in a statement on Saturday that the riveting film showcased the beauty of Islam and culture.

According to Andu, the movie is filled with intrigues that will keep fans glued to the box office screen till the end.

“It addresses relatable themes such as forgiveness, betrayal, love, rivalry, and piousness,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the movie, aside from featuring the two most-loved Kannywood favourite acts, also parades a versatile cast.

The cast includes Paul Utomi, Akeem Ogara, and Shushu Abubakar, with special appearances by Nyma Akashat-Zibiri and Sulaiman Aledeh, among others.

Another highlight is the movie’s humanitarian slant, where it gives a rare opportunity to some street kids to live their Nollywood dream for the first time as movie extras.

According to Andu, who is also a fashion household name, ‘The Two Aishas’ are women of the same Islamic faith and status who are married to two best friends.

She explained that their loyalty and friendship got tested and no matter how they looked at it, one party felt robbed and betrayed by the other, threatening to tear apart an enduring friendship from childhood and test their faith as devout Muslims.

The Executive Producer said: “Arabel, no doubt, has been known for over two decades as a household name within the fashion industry.

“We are beyond excited to constantly find new expressions to elevate the beauty of Islam and celebrate our culture.

“‘The Two Aishas’ provides a new opportunity for us to do what we have been known for, this time through the lens of filmmaking.

“Indeed, there is a nexus between fashion and film, so this is not a totally strange terrain for us.

“This marks an exciting new journey for Arabel and we are absolutely thrilled to share the output of this beautiful experience with the rest of the world.”