Ramadan: Look out for Shawwal Moon, Sultan tells Muslims

As the 1443 Hijra (2022) Ramadan draws to an end, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday.

The Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said this in a statement on behalf of the Sultan.

In the statement on Friday, Usman-Ugwu said consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee, the Sultan enjoined the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH immediately after sunset on April 30, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1443 AH.

He said: “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, then His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Sunday, May 1st 2022, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Monday, May 2nd 2022, automatically becomes the day of Idul Fitr.”

“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the NMSC can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH.”