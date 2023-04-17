Ramadan Lecture: Gani Adams seeks peace, harmony among clerics

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has called for religious harmony and tolerance among the people of the race, and further urged them to shun religious fanaticism to avoid crisis in the land.

The Yoruba generalissimo made this call on Monday in Lagos while speaking at this year’s Ramadan Lecture, even as he charged the people on the need to return to immediate past era when both Muslims and Christians lived together in peace and celebrated and shared with one another during festivals.

This was just as Iba Adams explained that Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) is not a religious organization, disclosing that he remained a Muslim and currently fasting in the spirit of the holy month, adding that only one member of the body’s exco, who is also a Muslim, was not observing the fast on health grounds.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while calling for harmony, decried what he termed commercialization of religion by the new generation evangelists, even as he said there was the need for the government to partner Muslim and Christian clerics in fervent prayers for the land.

He, however, noted that despite that there abound both Muslim and Christian clerics in the country who were God- sent, individual Nigerian leaders engaged them for their own selfish end, instead of the general well-being of Yoruba land.

“There should be religious harmony in Yoruba land. The government should accommodate the religious clerics, keep them in a place, give them special package, take care of their children’s education so that their minds would not be distracted, but concentrate on praying for Yoruba land.

“But instead, the leaders are only engaging the clerics for their own selfish end. There is work for us to do in Yoruba land,” he said.

“What we are doing here today is observing the holy month of Ramadan which is also meant for prayer.

“What we are doing now is Ramadan Lecture, we started 10 years ago.”

In his sermon, the Guest lecturer, Sheikh Jamiu, Sanusi(Amin Olorun) urged the Muslims to be faithful in seeking God’s guidance.

The man of God stated that though the OPC members are believed to be pagans and non believers, he maintained that the Ramadan lecture is an attempt to change the negative narratives, adding that members of the OPC under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land had shown commitment to the ideals of the organization.

“It is until we improve in our faith that we can be called faithful members of the Islamic world. I appeal to all members of the OPC to remain steadfast in their beliefs.”

Other members of the organization present at the Ramadan lecture include the Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Prof. Kolawole Raheem, Barejiro Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, Akinluwa Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Olawale Mann, Yeye Opeluwa Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Oyebola Esther,and other prominent members of the National Executive Council ( NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the OPC.