Ramadan: Lagos First Lady, HoS, others join Muslims in Night of Majesty prayers

The Lagos State First Lady, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Head of Service, Bode Agoro, were part of the top government officials, who graced State House 2025 Lailatul Qadr (Night of Majesty) eve prayer.

The session commenced in the evening and lasted till Iftar (breaking of fast), at the State House Mosque, Ikeja, on Thursday.

It featured Tafsir (reading and interpretation of the Quran), Adhkar (remembrance of Allah), reading of Quran, Qunut (special prayers), general prayers and khutbah (blessings).

Sheikh Luqman Balogun in his Tafsir, urged Muslims to be persistent in good deeds.

While using Suratul Araf, Chapter 7: verses 1-16 for the Tafsir, Sheikh Balogun, who is a member of the Conference of Islamic Organisations, Lagos, admonished Muslims, not to toy with or procrastinate faith in, and commitment to Allah.

While recalling the generations of those who trivialized faith in Allah and rejected his commandments, hence, perished, Sheikh Balogun warned Muslims against being arrogant, stressing that Allah is severe in sanctions against those who fail to heed his warnings.

The Islamic scholar established that, by default, life is a struggle between man and shaitan, especially on obedience and flouting the injunctions of Allah.

Engr. Balogun however declared that, shaitan only wins when man declines Allah’s guidance, adding that the only way out on challenges with the accursed is for Muslims to cling totally to Allah and His commandments.

Addressing the audience, the First Lady highlighted the significance of Lailatul Qadr, and encouraged Muslims to seek divine mercy, forgiveness and guidance, emphasizing that Ramadan is not only a time for spiritual reflection, but also an opportunity to practise virtues such as kindness, patience and humility.

She encouraged Lagosians to extend their acts of charity, reflect on the teachings of Islam, and continue to pray for the progress of the state and the well-being of its people.

The session was graced by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro and the Body of Permanent Secretaries, who joined the First Family of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his wife.

