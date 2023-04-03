Ramadan: Lagos Deputy Governor urges parents to teach their wards contentment

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has urged parents to inculcate contentment and good moral characters in their children, to have a progressive nation.

Hamzat gave the advice in Ogba, Lagos, Sunday at the 3rd Ramadan Lecture and Prayer in memory of his late father, Oba Muftau Hamzat of Afowowa Kingdom, Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun.

He noted that no nation could develop “when the citizens fail to behave well”.

He added that it was the duty of every parent to follow the laid down childcare protocol and make sure that every child was well trained.

“As parents, we should ensure proper child-upbringing and not mislead our children into believing that they can always get whatever they want.

“We should train them about contentment, being respectful to elders and their mates, comportment, humility, hard work, perseverance and other values that make a complete human being,” he said.

The deputy governor also advised parents to spend more time with their children, in spite of their busy schedules.

He added that it was important for them to make their children understand the essence of life, what it meant, what needed to be done, and how things should be done.

He also enjoined parents to give priority to their children’s upbringing and train them in the way of God

“They need effective monitoring due to their exposure to the internet.

“If they are not well trained, somebody else, who does not share their values, will train them on the internet,” he explained.

Hamzat, therefore, tasked parents to instill their cultural values, ethics, morals, and discipline into their children so that they could grow as responsible children that obeyed and feared God, and not as internet children, who did not know right from left.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Usman Hamzat, urged parents to instill good moral values in their children, “as you are the major trainers of the children”.

The Chairman noted that the best way to train a child was to look after them right from birth.

He added that parents should be of good character “because children emulate what they see in their parents and this is what they will eventually portray to society.

“With good characters at home, the teaching of the books of God and good education, the children will be good in the community”.

In his lecture entitled “Child Upbringing in Islam”, Sheikh Ismail Agbayawo, Chairman, Council of Muslim Umma of Ifako-Ijaiye/Ojokoro, said that “raising children was beyond having one to send on errands or having someone to bury them when they died, or to take care of them at old age”.

According to him, a child is rather begotten to live after the parent and demonstrate the good teachings and legacies of the parents.

He, therefore, urged parents to bring up their children in a Godly way and ensure that they exposed them to both western and moral education, to be responsible to themselves, their parents and community at large.

The Islamic cleric advised governments to ensure that they got closer to the citizens and fulfill all electioneering promises, adding that “the people are now more exposed and cannot be taken for granted”.

Earlier, Alhaji Lateef Suonu, the President, Ifako Ijaiye Muslim Community, enjoined the people, especially Muslim leaders, who had the capacity, to contribute to the development of Islamic centres.

He prayed that Allah directs all leaders right and make things easy for all.

“We thank almighty Allah for making it possible to witness another Ramadan. May He be with everyone and make us part of it next year.”