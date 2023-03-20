Ramadan: Katsina Shari’a Commission trains Islamic scholars for Tafsir

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission said it has trained Islamic scholars on Qur’anic exegesis (Tafsir) to enhance teachings of the Holy scripture during the upcoming Ramadan fast and beyond.

The Islamic scholars conduct Qur’anic exegesis (Tafsir), especially during the Ramadan fast to educate Muslims faithful on the teachings of Islam.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Muhammad Abubakar said the training exercise aimed at exposing the scholars on the importance of promoting unity and peaceful coexistence as well as offer prayers in their teachings.

He stressed the need for the clerics to understand themselves and know that their duty was to deliver the message of the Almighty Allah to their people.

Abubakar, who is also the state’s Grand Khadi, said that people had been praying to Allah for good leaders during the general elections.

“We have the believe that Allah Has answered the prayers.

“We need peace more than ever before, because nothing can be achieved without peace.

“The elections were over, we should pray for the new leaders for Allah’s guidance and good leadership.

“Also continue to pray to Allah to bring an end to all the problems we are facing in the country in general,” he said.

Also, the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi-Abubakar reminded the clerics that they are the representatives of Prophets in the society.

He urged them to use wisdom in answering questions while delivering the Tafsir, adding that the clerics were also leaders and would be questioned on the Day of Judgement on the role they played.

Similarly; the former Grand Khadi of the state, Alhaji Ahmad Batagarawa, stressed that scholars who are to conduct Tafsir must possess Islamic knowledge, be of sound character and practice the teachings of Islam.

According to Batagarawa, the Holy Quran contains 114 Chapters, 6,666 Verses; Allah’s commandments came 1,000 times; 1,000 prohibitions; 1,000 rewards, among others.

On his part, the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Saudi Arabia, Amb. Isa Dodo reminded the clerics that they were chosen by Allah for the great job.

“You are the light for people in the society; tell them that Allah is one without father, wife, son or friend. People should worship Him alone,” he said.

He enjoined the clerics to preach to people to ensure proper upbringing of their children.

The ambassador further urged governments to upscale training of Qur’anic school pupils in vocational skills, to make them self-reliant and discourage street begging.