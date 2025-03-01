Ramadan: Katsina Hisbah Board orders closure of private schools

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has ordered private schools in the state to close for the month of Ramadan.
The Commander-General of the board, Malam Aminu Usman, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement he issued to newsmen.
Usman said the decision was in line with the state government’s directive.
He said flouting of the order would be met with stiff punishment.
He said the closure was to allow pupils to fully observe Ramadan, adding: “The directives include extra lessons please.”