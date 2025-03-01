Ramadan: Kaduna teachers offer special prayers for Abbas, government

Teachers from 116 primary schools in Zaria Local Government Area in Kaduna State, have offered special prayers for the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prayer was in appreciation of their significant investments in education, which had enhanced learning and boosted the welfare of teachers in the area.

Dr Hassana Lawal, Education Secretary of the LGA told newsmen on Saturday in Zaria that at least 2,225 teachers had received a special Ramadan package.

According to her, the package consisted of a 25kg bag of rice, four litres of vegetable oil, a carton of spaghetti, noodles and a 10kg bag of Semovita.

“Notably, this is the eighth time Speaker Abbas had provided support to teachers in Zaria local government, since assuming office.

“Besides the food package, all Head Teachers of the 116 primary schools in the area, also received a new motorcycle to ease their work; this is unprecedented,” she said.

Similarly, the education secretary commended what she described as robust initiatives by Governor Uba Sani to strengthen education in the state.

Lawal said part of the initiative was the construction of blocks of 12-class rooms in many primary schools in the Zaria Local Education Agency in addition to some grants to it, hence the prayers.

She, therefore, said the teachers wanted to leverage the month of Ramadan to seek divine intervention for the speaker and other key stakeholders in the sector.

In his remarks, Malam Mohammed Kasimu, Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Zaria Local Government, said the food intervention had reduced a lot of burden on the members.

He then appealed to other politicians and philanthropists to emulate the speaker by supporting teachers in their respective areas.

