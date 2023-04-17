Ramadan: Islamic group donates 100 Qur’an to children in Niger

As part of efforts to educate and build the capacity of children, an Islamic charitable organisation, MyFundAction Nigeria has distributed one hundred (100) copies of the Quran to two Islamic schools in Minna.

The religious group while rolling out its Quran endowment operations drive in Niger State, Nigeria under the theme Ramadan Quran Waqaf Program for Africa organiszed by MyFundAction in collaboration with Madarasatu Abi Musa Al’ash’ari, Minna, disclosed that the objectives of the gesture is to deliver Quran to those in need who, for various reasons, are unable to access the Quran particularly in Middle East countries and countries in African continent.

While speaking at Madarasatu Zaid Bin Thabit, the Country Director of MyFundAction Nigeria, Sheikh Dauda Mohammed Thabit told our correspondent that the main reason is to ensure every student who wishes to read Quran has their own copy.

It should be noted that MyFundAction had so far donated 550 copies of Quran to Nigeria from 2021 to date (2023).

The Country Director further solicited to MyFundAction to include Nigeria among the countries that will benefit from the forthcoming projects such as drilling of boreholes, mosque constructions, community schools, distribution of relief items to needy families and youth capacity building programs among other charitable projects pending the availability of funds.

According to him “from the distribution of Quran projects, MFAA target to build Mosque and Madrasah which

will provide suitable and proper places for learning Quran and conduct other Islamic activities.

“We urge community leaders and parents to come together and invest in the broad- moral ethos and religious excellence in their children.

“The kids we are raising today and some of the youngsters roaming around, no matter how adorable and cute they are, they won’t remain kids forever, they will grow to become adults and leaders who will build the nation of tomorrow”.

He added that, as much as parents try to invest in western education by sending their kids to school with the sole aim of getting good jobs and living higher class life in the future, it is fundamentally important to invest the same amount of resources and attention in promoting religious education and God-Fearing culture in the young generation.

Accordingly, he said “the Holy Qur’an is the constitution of life for a true Muslim. It illuminates one’s life and clearly states the fundamental principles people must live by in order to succeed in this life and in the hereafter.

He added that “when children learn the Qur’an and understand it, they will be able to differentiate between what is right and wrong. Teaching the children about Islam is a collective responsibility for parents, neighbors and the community at large.

“These parents are lacking funds to support their children’s Qur’anic education by buying them copies of the Holy Quran and other things needed. That is why MyfundAction made it a goal to distribute one hundred (100) copies of the Holy Quran to Madarasatu Zaid Bin Thabit and Markazul Hudal Islam Minna”.