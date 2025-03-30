Ramadan: Group urges Muslims to sustain virtues, condemns Edo killings

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and professions, has charged adherents of Islam in Nigeria and the world over to sustain the virtues of piety, faithfulness, steadfastness and charity beyond the month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a press release signed by the group’s National Amir, Engr. Kamil Olalekan and the National Publicity Secretary Muideen Adeleke, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of the 1446 AH (2025) Eid-ul-Fitr, the statement congratulated Muslims globally, for the successful completion of one of the all-important five pillars of Islam during which adherents jostle to curry the mercy of Allah through devotional activities and charity.

“The Companion wishes to congratulate all adherents of Islam in Nigeria and indeed, all over the world for successfully navigating through the 1446 AH (2025) Ramadan and charges them to sustain the spirit beyond the holy month”, the statement read.

The foremost group described Ramadan as a precious window of grace, during which the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) attain the highest level of spiritual rebirth, required to navigate the journey of life in line with the injunctions of Allah.

The Companion therefore enjoined a strict exhibition of piety as demonstrated by individual Muslims throughout the just concluded Ramadan fast, in their public and private life, to attain the pleasure of their Creator.

“It’s imperative for the adherents of Islam to ensure the replication of the pristine piety associated with Ramadan in all their affairs, so as to earn the pleasure of Almighty Allah”, the release stressed.

While noting the high rate of inflation occasioned by the increasing cost of essential goods and food, the Islamic group encouraged Muslims to intensify the meritorious act of charity demonstrated during the holy month, through payment of Zakat annually, as well as through regular offering of Sadaqat.

The organization condemned the massacre of no fewer than 19 Hausa hunters who were lynched by a mob in Uromi Edo State and burnt to death on Friday after being accused of being kidnappers.

“We condemn in strong terms the recent barbaric act of extrajudicial killing of innocent Hausa hunters in Uromi, Edo State and pray to Allah to grant the victims the status of matrys even as we caution against any form of reprisal attack”, the group remarked.

The Companion urged the Federal Government to declare forthwith a state of emergency on security, while ensuring adequate regulation of the activities of local vigilante groups to guard against excesses, impunity, abuse and the resort to self- help which has fastly become the hallmark of community policing in the country.

“We hereby commiserate with the families, friends and indeed the Muslim Ummah on the unfortunate incident even as the organization preaches against all forms of reprisal attack to sustain the unity of the nation”, the statement concluded.

