Ramadan: Governor kicks over food for which N6b was budgeted + Video, photo

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has kicked over the quality and quantity of food provided for those observing the Ramadan fasting in the state.

The Eagle Online recalls that the government had budgeted N6 billion for the feeding of residents during Ramadan.

During an inspection tour he personally undertook, Yusuf complained about the provision made for those fasting on Friday evening.

In a video seen by The Eagle Online, Governor Yusuf at the State Ramadan Feeding Centres in Gidan Maza, Kano Municipal Local Government Area shook his head at the meal he picked up from a basin, wrapped in a nylon.

He said: “Look at this nonsense.

“Who gave you materials to cook?

“Don’t let me come back and see this repeat itself.

“I couldn’t sleep because of the news I have been getting about this exercise.

“We will not accept dishonesty and mismanagement of public resources.

“It is imperative to note that the allocated funds for this initiative are meticulously documented at each centre.”

Yusuf, who directed his Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, to brief him on a daily basis on the programme, later tweeted on his X handle: “This evening, I visited Gidan Maza, one of the Ramadan feeding centers in Kano Municipal Local Government.

“The result I met during the impromptu visit was disappointing and disheartening, despite allocating ample foodstuff and resources for each center.

“I’ve already directed a comprehensive probe, and I demand an immediate change in the conduct of the program.”

