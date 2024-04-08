Ramadan: Gov. Alia congratulate Muslims

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Benue State on the successful completion of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor’s message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, issued on Monday.

In it, Governor Alia advised the Muslims Ummah to uphold the lessons of kindness, forgiveness and sacrifice which the month of Ramadan teaches and also pray for the peace and development of Benue State.

Alia identified insecurity and unstable economy as major challenges standing against speedy development of Nigeria and the State, calling on Muslims to always remember to put the state at the centre of their prayers.

He saluted their willingness to undertake the annual transformative spiritual exercise and prayed to God to give them the strength and courage to always follow the dictates of the Ramadan fast and equally spread them to other segments of the society.