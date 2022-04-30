Ramadan fasting continues as Sultan declares Monday Eid-El-Fitr

The 1443 A.H. Ramadan fasting that started April 1, 2022 will be counted till 30 as new moon of Shawwal was not sighted on Saturday April 30.

This was pronounced by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

This was contained in a statement issued in Sokoto by the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Council.

According to the statement, the Council did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday.

“Therefore, Sunday, 1st May, 2022 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH,” the statement said.

“His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday, 2nd May, 2022 as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitr).

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance a d blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country he also wishes all Muslims a happy Ei-Ed-Fitr. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, Amin.”