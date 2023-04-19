Ramadan: Ex-Zamfara Gov distributes cows for Eid-Fitri celebration

The former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has distributed 338 cows to All Progressives Congress (APC) executives, supporters and various categories of less-privileged persons in the 14 local government areas of the state for the Eid-Fitri celebrations.

The former State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau while handing over the animals to some of the beneficiaries.

Liman, also the Chairman of the animal distribution committee, said that the gesture is aimed at assisting the less privileged in the society to celebrate Sallah with happiness.

“This is to reduce economic hardship among the people of the state, especially the vulnerable persons,” he said.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the gesture include APC leaders, elders’ committees and APC support groups and associations across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Other beneficiaries include Islamic scholars, youth and women groups, orphans, widows, community leaders in the state and internally displaced persons,” he added.

Liman commended the former governor for his concern for the people of the state, especially those at the grassroots.

He called on Muslims to use the Eid-Fitri period and to pray for peace and stability in the state and in Nigeria in general.