Ramadan: Cleric urges Muslims to sustain teachings of love, patience

An Enugu-based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abdul Ishola, has urged Muslim faithful to continue with the teachings of love and patience of Ramadan for a better society.

Ishola, who is the Chief Missioner of the Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, gave the admonition while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, the capital city Tuesday.

The cleric spoke on the need for Muslim faithful to continue on all the positive teachings, ideals and instruction from the Holy Qu’ran even after the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ishola, who also doubles as the Chief Imam of the centre, said that the basic teachings of Ramadan are self-discipline, control, sacrifice, patience, love and empathy for the less fortunate people.

According to him, the Islamic life lived by imbibing the teachings of Ramadan goes beyond the Holy month itself but teachings that are internalized to become day-to-day attitude of life for the faithful.

“I want Muslims and non-Muslims to be patient and wait for the time of Almighty Allah in the most intricate issues of life.

“The current idea of having all immediately and at all cost should be jettisoned in our lives as it has caused much damage rather than solving contemporary challenges.

“Our youths have to take it easy and check the current get-rich-quick syndrome among them and for them to take life easy, one step at a time, and learn from lives of successful older ones.

“Parents should also take the responsibility of the up-bringing of children very seriously in order to ensure children and youths are brought up in the fear of Almighty Allah.

“As election is fast approaching, Nigerians must ensure they elect credible and God-fearing leaders to tackle the challenges already contending with the country.

“Nigerians should look at the big and future picture of the country such as lifting from its myriad of challenges by someone capable by words and character rather than taking stipends given by some dubious politicians at the point of voting,” he said.

The cleric reminded Nigerians of the Day of reckoning when all the work of every man on earth would be judged by Almighty Allah, who knows the intent of all hearts.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which ended two days ago, when Muslim faithful observed a worldwide fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are, therefore, required to abstain from sex, food and drink from sunrise till sunset while observing the fast.