Ramadan: Cleric urges CBN to release new Naira notes

The Chief Imam of Nurul Yaqeen Jumma’at Mosque Life Camp, Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the release of more redesigned naira notes as the months of Ramadan is fast approaching.

Al-Yolawi made the call while delivering his Jumma’at Sermon, titled, “the Significance of Ramadan Fast: Health, Spiritual, Social and Psychological Benefits of Ramadan Fast,” Friday in Abuja.

The cleric noted that Muslims spend more money during the period of Ramadan on food items and other charitable activities which usually comes as a result of carefully examining, budgeting and planning on what and how to spend their money.

“And that largely depends on the accessibility of cash in and out flow of individual and organisations and that is very essential in the world of business keeping that spirit even after Ramadan is very crucial to the growth and development of your business.

“I will like to use this medium to call on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release more cash to the country as Ramadan is fast approaching.

“People are in utmost need of money for Ramadan expenses and other activities. May Allah make it easier for all of us, ameen.”

He revealed that the mosque would roll out a series of Ramadan activities, starting from Taraweeh, Tahajjud, Tafseer and daily feeding programme to cater for over 200 Muslims daily.

He called on those who wish to support the feeding programme with food items to donate to the worship centre or send cash donations via its bank account number.

He explained that Ramadan is a period of fasting, reflection, devotion, generosity and sacrifice by all Muslims around the world to observe one of the five pillars of Islam.

“The significance and benefits of fasting to a believer cannot be over-emphasized due to the number of mercies and blessings of Allah towards a Muslim community throughout the month.

“Some of the benefits are health benefits, moral benefits, religious and spiritual benefits, social and, economic benefits to mention but few.

“Therefore, when anyone of you is fasting, he should abstain from loose and avoid evil talks as well as noisy exchange of words. If somebody starts abusing him or picks up a quarrel with him, he should tell him that, ‘I am observing a fast.”