Muhammed Kassim, Deputy Chief Imam of Central Mosque, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has appealed to traders not to hike the prices of their commodities during the month of Ramadan.

Kassim made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

He said the call had become necessary given the already harsh economic realities in the country, adding that traders shouldn’t make things harder for the poor.

“Traders are supposed to show love and compassion during this period of Ramadan.

“When you hike prices, you are not helping yourself and Allah will not bless such money, but when you bring down prices, Allah will bless you abundantly.

“Things are already hard enough for the poor and vulnerable, so I am appealing to traders not to make it any harder for them,” he added

The deputy chief Imam said that Ramadan fasting was a soul-searching exercise which required Muslims to be prayerful to enable them attain self-righteousness.

He admonished Muslims not to engage in idle talk while fasting, but to instead read the Holy Quran regularly and be devoted to doing good things.

“I urge all Muslims to read the Quran regularly as they fast. They are also expected to share what they have with other people.

“Also, the way a Muslim talks during this Holy month of Ramadan should be simple and gentle,” Kassim said.