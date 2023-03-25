Ramadan: Cleric admonishes muslims to pray for Nigeria

The Chief Imam of Ore Olohun Mosque, Olunlade, Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Shitu, has called on Muslims to use the fasting month of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria.

Shitu, who made the call in Ilorin Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said every Muslim should intercede for Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria needs Allah’s intervention as things have become difficult in the past few weeks.

” In this holy month, we all need to raise our voice and call on Almighty Allah to intervene in Nigeria affairs.

” Allah will not forsake us if we call on Him. This is a big opportunity for us to lift our voice to seek Allah’s rescue.

” Ramadan month is special. We can seize the opportunity to pray for Nigeria our dear country, ” he said.

The cleric, however, called on Muslims not to be selfish and remember the needy among them.

He urged the faithful to give gifts such as food, cash to those in dire need, to encourage them during fasting period, adding that Allah’s reward awaited those who gave.