Ramadan: Church donates foodstuffs, cash to less privileged Muslims in Kaduna

No fewer than 1000 less privileged Muslims, Wednesday, received food items and cash from a Church in Kaduna ahead of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, donated bags of grains and cash at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, said that the gesture was to strengthen unity, peace and religious tolerance among the two faiths.

Buru said that the gesture was also necessitated particularly at this time became of the prevailing hardship faced by many Nigerians with scarcity of cash and hike on cost of petrol.

He said that last year the church donated bags of rice, maize and other food items to indigent Muslims in over five states during Ramadan.

“In this year’s distribution, we added mats and plastic Kettles, so they could stay at home and pray, for God to bring to an end the rising problems of insecurity, inflation, and other problems be-devilling peace and stability in the country.

“We are targeting over 1000 poor Muslims as we bought 50 bags of maize and millets to share in some parts of the North,” Buru said.

While stressing on adherence to the teachings of the Holy Books; the Bible and the Qur’an, the Clergy urged the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.

He appealed to well meaning individuals in the society, to help the less privileged in order to ease the hardship of vulnerable persons.

Pastor Buru equally called on traders to stop taking advantage of the Holy Month of Ramadan to increase prices of goods and services.

“As Muslims around the world commence the 30 days fasting and prayers, we wish Muslims all over the world a happy Ramadan Kareem in advance, ‘’ he said.

According to him, the church plans to visit markets in the state to encourage traders to organize Bonanza for Ramadan.

While receiving the food items, one of the leaders of the Association of Persons Living with Disability, Malan Hassan Mohammed, thanked the church for the gesture.

Mohammed said that for the past 10 years, the church had been giving them foodstuffs and grains, throughout the 30 days of Ramadan.

He prayed God to reward them for always remembering them.

“We will use the food grains to feed our children and our loved ones throughout the 30 days.”

“ We really appreciate our Christian brothers and sisters because the help they render came at a point of need when no one is bothered about us.

“ I’m calling on our wealthy Muslims to help us with food stuff to enable us stay at home and pray for the nation,” he said.

Some bags of grains were also distributed to some schools of Almajirai in the state,

One of the recipients from the Islamic schools, Sheik Ibrahim Igabi who thanked the Church for the gesture, prayed God to bless them abundantly.