Ramadan: Children under six should not fast — UITH-ARD president

Dr. Mariam Shiru, President, Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, says children under six years should not participate in the Ramadan fast.

The UITH-ARD president said this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Shiru explained that children under six years old were not fully developed.

She said: “Their bodies are still developing and require regular nutrition for growth and energy.

“Fasting can lead to dehydration, low blood sugar, and other health problems in young children.

“Children’s ability to fast depends on their age, health, and individual developmental stage.

“Children between six and 12 years old can start to learn about fasting, but it’s essential to approach this gradually and under adult supervision.”

The expert explained that children could begin with short periods of fasting such as skipping one meal or fasting for a few hours to help them build up their endurance.

Shiru added that teenagers of about 13 years could usually fast for longer periods, adding that it was crucial to ensure they were healthy enough to do so.

She said: “Teenagers should consult with a healthcare professional or a trusted adult before starting any fasting regimen.

“Children with diabetes, kidney disease, or other health conditions should not fast without consulting a healthcare professional.

“Children also require regular nutrition for growth and development, and that fasting can lead to nutrient deficiencies, if not properly planned.

“They should also drink plenty of water during fasting periods to prevent dehydration.

“Adult supervision is essential when children are fasting to ensure their safety and well-being.”

Similarly, the expert also observed that fasting could be challenging for the elderly, due to age-related changes, health conditions, and use of medication.

According to her, elderly individuals with conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, or heart disease may need to avoid fasting or modify their fasting regimen.

Shiru added: “Certain medications such as blood thinners, diabetes medications, or blood pressure medications, may be affected by fasting.

“Pregnant women in their first trimester (one to 12 weeks) should not fast due to the critical fetal development phase.

“As for the second and third trimesters, fasting may be allowed under medical supervision, but it’s essential to weigh the benefits against potential risks.”

