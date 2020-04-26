As Muslim faithful all over the world observe the Holy month of Ramadan, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Niger State chapter on Sunday urged them to use the period to pray to Allah for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While making this call as part of his message to wish the entire Muslim Ummah a blessed Ramadan period, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Mathias Echioda, said: “We Christians in Niger State are joining you (Muslim Ummahs) to pray during this season.

“We believe God will answer us because prayers can speedily change things for the better.

“We pray that Allah in His infinite mercy will look upon the earth and heal it of the present pandemic, hunger, and all human shortcomings.

“As we wish our Muslim Ummahs a blessed Ramadan season, I call on all faithful to pray to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the Earth, and put an end to the Coronavirus that is ravaging the world.”

The CAN Chairman further prayed that the sacred month shall bring answers to all prayers of Muslim Ummahs.

He also charged everyone to stay safe, protected and observe social distancing and ensure they use face masks and hand sanitisers.