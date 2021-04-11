The Zamfara Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to distribute 130 trucks of assorted food items to the less privileged in the state, ahead of Ramadan fast.

Former Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari and state APC leader said this at a ceremony to commence the distribution of the items in Gusau on Sunday.

Yari, represented by Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara) said the items included 54 trucks of 50 kg bags of rice, 32 trucks of 50 kg bags of sugar, 22 trucks of maize and 22 trucks of millet.

He said the items would be distributed across the 13 local government areas of the state.

“Each of the 13 LGAs will receive five trucks comprising of two trucks of rice, one truck of sugar, one truck of millet and one truck of maize.

“While Gusau LGA will receive 10 trucks making a total of 75 trailers,” he said.

Yari said the remaining 55 trucks would be distributed to orphans, people with special needs, security agencies, musicians, journalists and social media frontiers.

According to him, other beneficiaries include party executives and elders.

“The items were provided by the party considering the current inflation in prices of food items in the country.

“We thank the party leadership in the state and members of the party especially with the recent reconciliation,” he said.

Sen.Abba Aji, who represented APC National Secretariat, commended the state leaders for the gesture.

“I commend Yari and Marafa for their determination and reconciliation for the interest of the party,” he said.