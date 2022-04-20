Ramadan: Anonymous philanthropist gives N7.5m charity to indigents in Ibadan

No fewer than 60 indigent Muslims Wednesday in Ibadan benefitted from a N7.5 million Zakat distributed by an anonymous philanthropist.

The Coordinator of the distribution, Alhaji Ismail Saka, said that the N7.5 million Zakat was donated by one person who preferred to be anonymous and handed over to him for distribution.

Saka explained that the selected beneficiaries, who were given between N100,000 and N200,000 each, were recommended by various Muslim organizations in Oyo State.

He pointed out that the beneficiaries included the poor, students, widows and those nursing one condition or ailment.

The Coordinator said that one of the sick persons who benefited from the Zakat was having Kidney problem and prayed for his quick recovery.

He urged wealthy Muslims to ensure they act in accordance with the teachings of Islam, adding that Zakat was an integral part of Islam and would drastically reduce poverty among Muslims if properly paid.

“There is no gain en massing wealth and people beside you are wallowing in abject poverty.

“It is not by your making that Allah gave you wealth. The rich should look back and appreciate Allah by assisting the needy and take care of the less privilege in the society.

“It is by doing this that we can guarantee security in Nigeria and reduce poverty,” he said.

The coordinator urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilize the money because it was a rear privilege and opportunity which they might never come across again in their lives.

He further called on the beneficiaries to have it in their minds to be givers of Zakat in future by investing the money so that it could multiply for them in future.

The Chairman of the occasion and Secretary, Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Murziq Siyanbade, called on wealthy Muslims to give Zakat in order to purify their wealth.

Siyanbade said if wealthy Muslims in the society properly paid their Zakat, poverty would drastically reduce.

The lecturer at the occasion and the Amir Al-Burhan Islamic Organization, Imam Abdul Jeleel Salaudeen, said that Zakat was a way of purifying the wealth of rich Muslims.

Salaudeen said Islam encouraged people to give and it was more rewarding to give the needy.

AbdulAkeem Olaniyan, one of the Zakat beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated the donor and promised they would judiciously utilize the money.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam “mandated on wealthy Muslims, to remove a certain percentage of their wealth and give to the needy in order to reduce poverty in the society.