Ramadan: Airline introduces low airfare across routes for travelers

Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, Green Africa, has introduced special fares for travelers in the season of Ramadan starting from N27,500 only across all routes.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Capt. Obiukwu Mbanuzuo made this known in a statement in Lagos Wednesday.

Mbanuzuo said that the special fares were available for bookings between April 21 and May 4 and travel between April 21 and June 30 2022.

The official added that the special fare would further allow travelers to live the essence of the season with friends and loved ones while enjoying low air fares.

He said: “Ramadan emphasizes values such as charity, sacrifice, empathy and acts of generosity.

“Thus, in the spirit of the season, we have made available air fares starting from as low as N27,500 so our customers can have a memorable Ramadan with loved ones.

“The Ramadan offer from N27,500 is applicable on the gSaver flight ticket which is recommended for customers who travel light or who would like to pay for luggage separately.

“The gClassic ticket which offers 15kg checked-in luggage starts at N34,500 while the gFlex ticket with 23kg checked-in luggage has a starting fare of N43,500 only across all Green Africa routes.”

Mbanuzuo stated that customers were encouraged to take advantage of this offer and book flights up to June 30 at these special rates.