Ralf Rangnick to earn £8m per year at Man United

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly doubled his earnings by being appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United.

After days of speculation, United finally announced on Monday morning that the 63-year-old had agreed to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the dugout.

While the German could theoretically remain in the position on a long-term basis, he has agreed terms over a future consultancy role behind the scenes.

According to the Daily Star, United have handed Rangnick a deal which is worth £8m per year, more than double what he was earning at Lokomotiv Moscow.

The report claimed that Rangnick was on a contract worth £3.8m per year during his short stint as sporting director at the Russian club.

Michael Carrick, who will remain on the coaching staff, will stay in caretaker charge until Rangnick arrives in the North-West of England, potentially before Thursday’s game against Arsenal.