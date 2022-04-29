Ralf Rangnick appointed as new Austria Manager

Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Austria’s new head coach, but will remain at Manchester United as an advisor once his managerial deal with the club comes to an end.

The 63-year-old will officially take charge of Austria at the end of May, penning a two-year deal with the national team, which will be extended for two years if they qualify for Euro 2024.

Rangnick will remain at Man United as a consultant though, with the German set to work behind the scenes as part of the new structure at Old Trafford moving forward.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said in a statement.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again. It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager. The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Meanwhile, President of the Austrian Football Association Gerhard Milletich said: “We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick, we have been able to recruit an outstanding expert in international football as team manager. We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the OFB.”

Rangnick’s consultant role at Man United is expected to last for at least two years.