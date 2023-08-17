Rainy season: FRSC advises motorists to replace wipers, worn-out tyres 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to replace worn-out tyres and wipers in order to prevent avoidable crashes during the rainy season.

The FRSC spokesman, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Abuja.

He also advised that drivers should always note the preliminaries (Pre-vehicle Use Checks) and ensure their vehicles are in good working condition.

“Motorists are advised to ensure that before embarking on a journey during the rainy season, they should ascertain that the windows and windshields are clean.

“This is to be observed on the outside and the inside, and routinely check the headlights, brake lights, turn signals and tail lights, ” he said.

According to him, the windshield wiper and blades should also be checked for proper functioning. The lights should be on during the day and at night, whenever rain starts dropping.

“Motorists are also advised to reduce their speed during this time and apply the “common sense speed limit”.

“This is particularly because the road surface is often slippery, drivers are also advised to ensure that their tyres have adequate grip on the road.

“This is because the car tyres are amongst the most crucial elements, and the only part that is in connection to the road that is why the tyre traction is the grip of the vehicle on the road, and it is very very essential, ” he said.

Kazeem also appealed to motorists to shun negative attitudes and habits like drunk driving, smoking of hemp and cannabis, dangerous driving, overloading, exceeding speed limits or use of phones while driving.