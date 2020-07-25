Three more copses have been recovered from the scenes of the rainstorm disaster that wrecked havoc in Rafin Sanyi in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, bringing the death toll to 10.

The Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

NAN reports that seven dead bodies had earlier been recovered following the torrential rains, which occurred on Friday night in the area.

Maje told NAN that the search operation was being conducted by a combined team of the police, Niger State Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, among others.

He said the three corpses had already been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

“The search operation is ongoing and I appeal to members of the public, especially those residing around Unguwar Gwari, Rafin Sanyi, to support and cooperate with the search team for the success of the exercise,” he said.

The chairman said the local council had taken measures to relocate all houses built on water ways in the area.

He warned that the local government would not tolerate erection of structures on water ways by residents as the practice was contributing to flooding.

NAN.