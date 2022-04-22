Rainstorm: Ondo government donates relief materials to NYSC

The Ondo State government has donated relief materials to the State’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The donation is to cushion the effects of rainstorm that affected offices and hostels at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area on March 21.

The relief materials include roofing sheets, nails and bags of cement.

Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Femi Obideyi, while presenting the materials, said they were to cushion the effects of the rainstorm.

Obideyi said it was part of the work of the agency to prevent disaster and support those affected.

“The Ondo State NYSC experience rainstorm some days back and we are giving them some building materials to put the affected structure back and it will be a continuous partnership,” he said.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the NYSC, the agency’s Assistant Director, Human Resources Management, Lasisi Olawuyi, thanked the state government for the gesture for always being partner in progress.

He noted that the donation would go a long way at ensuring that some of the buildings affected were put back to shape.