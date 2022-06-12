Rainstorm kills three, destroys several houses in Katsina State

No fewer than three persons were reported dead with several injured and many houses destroyed by rainstorm in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The Information Officer of the LGA, Malam Abdulkarim Sani, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

Sani said the rain started on Saturday night and lasted until Sunday morning.

According to him, during the heavy rain, several houses collapsed and the roofs of others were blown away by the rainstorm.

He said that the disaster, which cut across Kankara town, Nasarawa and Matsiga communities, claimed one life in Nasarawa community and two in Matsiga community.

According to him, one of the victims died when the wall of her room, which was made up of mud blocks, collapsed on her.

Sani revealed that the victims were buried on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites.

He added that a staff member at the information unit of the council, Malam Surajo Zabo, also lost his wife during the incident.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, the Public Relations Officer of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, Malam Umar Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

Mohammed said that the agency would on June 13 pay a fact finding visit to the affected areas to know the exact number of the affected people.