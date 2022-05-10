Rainstorm: Gov. Buni commiserates with families of victims

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has commiserated with the families of the five people who died from building collapse, following heavy rainstorm in Damaturu Monday.

Buni in a statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs Mamman Mohammed, described the incident as sad and unfortunate, still, said that it was an act of Allah.

“It is very sad to lose the victims in this very unfortunate natural disaster, but that is the time decreed by the Almighty.

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

He also sympathized with those who sustained injuries and prayed for their quick recovery.

The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure treatment of those who sustained injuries and provide the victims with emergency relief materials to cushion their hardship.

The North Eastern State on Monday witnessed heavy rainstorm and subsequently claimed the lives of five people, while over 40 others sustained injuries, in Damaturu, the capital city.

The affected areas were: Waziri Ibrahim Extension, Abbari Extension, NayiNawa, Pompomari, House of Assembly quarters, Gujba Road and Maisandari quarters.