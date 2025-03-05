Rainstorm: FAAN shuts Akure Airport, leaves passengers stranded

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has ordered the immediate closure of the Akure Airport to all flight operations following the destruction of some of its equipment by a rainstorm.

Following the move, scores of passengers became stranded at the airport.

Recall that the rainstorm, which destroyed some of its equipment on Monday, also affected churches, houses, schools and other structures in the Akure North council area of the state.

Reports on Wednesday indicated the temporary closure of the airport was part of efforts of FAAN to ensure safety at the airport.

An official of FAAN, who spoke with journalists in confidence, pleaded with passengers and other stakeholders to bear with the airport management decision.

”The Monday’s thunderstorm damaged many equipment inside the control tower. The windows were smashed while the ceiling also caved in

“If you go round the airport, many buildings, including staff quarters, were also damaged by the storm.

”At least about seven buildings occupied by the staff of the airport had their roofs removed as a result of the heavy thunderstorm.

“With the development, all commercial flights have been grounded until further notice by the airport authority pending the repairs of damaged equipment,” the official stated.

According to the official, the closure is to ensure safety at the airport, that unfortunate development has caused discomfort to many of the passengers who were turned back because of the destruction.

“The Engineering equipment, Control tower and terminal building of the Akure airport were affected and destroyed by the storm.

”Other equipment destroyed includes network time protocol, encoder, Air conditioners, Computers and other equipment in the control tower,” the official added.

Efforts by newsmen to get reaction from FAAN officials on the development proved abortive as they declined comments.

They referred newsmen to FAAN officials in Lagos.

