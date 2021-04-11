Rainstorm, in the early hours of Saturday, destroyed virtually all the buildings at Ansarul-Islam Secondary School, Ogidi-Oloje in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the havoc caused by the rainstorm, occasioned by a downpour, has paralysed activities at the school.

NAN also reports that some of the buildings damaged by the rainstorm included: blocks of classrooms in senior and junior sections, administrative block, library, laboratories and hostels, among others.

Although the school is currently on holiday, the Principal and other members of staff are taking refuge under some of the trees within the college premises.

The National President of the school’s Old Students’ Association, Dr. Olokooba Abdullahi-Bob, while speaking with NAN, described the incident as a disaster, capable of paralysing teaching and learning activities when the students eventually resumed from their break.

Abdullahi-Bob, who is also the Provost of the state-owned College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, appealed to the state government to rescue the school by rehabilitating the damaged structures and providing other necessary infrastructure.

He expressed sadness that most of the buildings destroyed by the rainstorm were recently renovated by the association.

The Principal of the senior section of the school, Hajia Funmilayo Nasamu-AbdulRahman, described the damage caused by the rainstorm as monumental.

She solicited for the assistance of the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians.

