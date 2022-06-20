Rainstorm destroys 73 houses in Katsina

A rainstorm has destroyed 73 houses in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Malam Umar Mohammed confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Katsina, affirming that the incident killed three persons.

He explained that the natural disaster recorded on June 11 occurred during a heavy overnight downpour in which many people were injured in Kankara, Nasarawa and Matsiga communities.

He added that SEMA officials who visited the area after the incident advised the state government to provide drainage to prevent a recurrence.

Mohammed said the officials also advised the state government to support affected families with building materials to reconstruct their houses.

NAN