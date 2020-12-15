Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated oil and gas company operating in the downstream sector, has won the “2020 Downstream Company of the Year Award” at the Nigerian Business Leadership Award 2020 organised by Businessday Newspapers.

Rainoil Limited emerged the winner of the “Downstream Company of the Year Award” among leading peers in the category.

While expressing his joy at the development, the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said the award is an acknowledgement of the group’s consistent focus on “strategic and value-driven investments” in the energy sector of the Nigerian economy.

Ogbechie stated that the award was particularly gratifying, coming at the time the company is making great effort in contributing to the economic development of the country with its sterling efforts at ensuring in-country utilisation and deepening of gas penetration in the nation.

He further noted that the group recently launched its Liquified Petroleum Gas facility with a tank capacity of 8000MT and a fleet capacity of about 40 LPG trucks, which he believes perfectly aligns with the company’s vision and mission to continually proffer solutions to fill the voids in the energy sector.

He said the company has also continued to make significant investment in cutting edge technology in order to maintain and improve its excellent customer service delivery.

He affirmed that Rainoil Limited will continue to support the Federal Government’s policy on deepening LPG penetration and also improve domestic consumption of LPG nationwide.

Rainoil Limited has grown over the last 20 years to include: three ultra-modern petroleum product storage depots – 50 million litre capacity each – in Delta State, Cross River State and Lagos State; over 81 retail outlets across the country; a fleet of over 100 tank trucks for efficient delivery of products; and one shipping vessel with a capacity of over 20,000 metric tonnes.